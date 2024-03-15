Debunking 5 widely-held myths around credit scores
There are a number of myths such as closing a credit card improves credit score, or checking the score hurts it. Here we try and bust some of the myths.
There are a number of myths that revolve around credit scores, some of which can lead to misunderstandings about how credit works. For example, when 29-year-old Ajay Jain, a software engineer based in Noida, got a promotion last year to ‘Software Lead’ with a 30 percent salary hike, he assumed that his credit score would also see a spike. Sadly it did not happen.