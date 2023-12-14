Dec 31 is the last day to renew a bank locker agreement; Here's how the process works
The RBI has implemented new rules for safe deposit lockers, requiring customers to sign a new agreement and maintain rental payments. Compliance deadline is December 31, 2023.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has mandated a phased renewal process for bank locker agreements, with a deadline of December 31, 2023. Account holders who have submitted a bank locker agreement on or before December 31, 2022, will need to sign a revised agreement and submit it to their respective bank branches.