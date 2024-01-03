‘Dec quarter results will have a bearing on market returns’
Summary
- Singapore-based Samir Arora, founder of PMS firm Helios Capital, says that market returns in annualized terms over the last two years are more or less in line with returns over different periods.
The broader market index— S&P BSE 500 Index—ended the year with close to 25% returns. Singapore-based Samir Arora, founder of portfolio management services (PMS) firm Helios Capital, says that market returns in annualized terms over the last two years are more or less in line with returns over different periods. Arora, whose PMS firm recently ventured into mutual funds in India, says the current market valuations look justified. He also shares the factors that make him nervous about January. Edited excerpts from an interview: