Why organ donation should be part of your estate plan
Medical experts say that a single body, or cadaver, donation can save up to eight lives and impact more than 75 others.
For Anjali Bhardwaj, a resident of Gurugram, catastrophe struck four years ago . Her husband needed a lung transplant urgently. She got his name registered on the deceased-donor transplant waiting list in 2019. Barely five months later, he died, waiting in vain for a donor. The ordeal shattered Bharadwaj (50), a living organ donor—she had donated a portion of her liver to her husband in 2007. Bharadwaj believes he would still have been alive had there been more deceased donations in India,