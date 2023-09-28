Why organ donation should be part of your estate plan

A living-will is another way of donating your organs or your entire body. It is a legal document of an advanced medical directive in which individuals can express their desire for future medical action against end-of-life care if they go into a coma. For example, they can decide on whether they want to be kept alive with life-support equipment. “Not many people are aware that they can include organ and tissue donation in their living-will," says certified financial planner Viresh Patel who has drafted his own living-will. “It’s better to include it in the living and regular will both. Also record a video and provide its details in both wills" he says.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}