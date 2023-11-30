comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Nov 30 2023 12:13:43
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,384.5 -0.67%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 698.8 -1.87%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 128.25 0.43%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 932.15 -0.77%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,545.45 -0.89%
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  December 2023 financial deadlines: Form mutual fund nomination to Aadhaar update; all you need to know
Back Back
MintGenie

December 2023 financial deadlines: Form mutual fund nomination to Aadhaar update; all you need to know

Deepika Chelani

As we approach the end of the year, December presents an opportune time to review one's finances and prepare for the upcoming year. Here is a look at the four crucial financial deadlines in the upcoming month

December 2023 deadlines you should knowPremium
December 2023 deadlines you should know

In this digital age, where information is just a click away, keeping up with deadlines has become more important than ever. As we head towards the end of 2023, it's essential to stay informed about the impending financial deadlines that can significantly impact our lives. 

Here is a look at the four crucial deadlines that you should be aware of for December: 

Mutual fund nomination

Nomination allows investors to designate someone who can claim their securities or mutual fund redemption proceeds if they pass away. The deadline for existing demat account holders and mutual fund unit holders to choose a nominee is December 31, 2023. Previously, this deadline was September 30, 2023, but it has been extended by Sebi. 

Free updation of Aadhaar details

The deadline to update Aadhaar details online for free is December 14, 2023. The UIDAI is urging residents to upload Proof of Identity and Proof of Address documents, especially if their Aadhaar was issued 10 years ago and has never been updated. 

You need to visit myAadhaar portal to update details. Please note that there is a fee of 50 for updating details at physical Aadhaar centres. Free updates are only available online and not at physical centres.

Inactive UPI IDs

In a circular released on 7 November, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has directed payment apps and banks to disable UPI IDs and numbers that have remained inactive for over a year. 

By December 31, 2023, Third-Party App Providers (TPAP) and Payment Service Providers (PSP) are obliged to adhere to the following actions and incorporate them as per the latest guidelines. 

Revised bank locker agreement

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has introduced new regulations regarding safe deposit lockers, requiring customers to sign a new agreement with their banks. Customers may use the lockers only if they continue paying the rent and the deadline to comply with this agreement is December 31, 2023.

 

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Deepika Chelani
She covers the markets and personal finance beat for LiveMint
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 30 Nov 2023, 05:40 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App