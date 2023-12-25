December 31 deadline alert! What happens if you fail to add nominee in your MF, demat accounts
Mutual fund and demat account holders have until December 31 to add a nominee, according to SEBI. Failure to comply will result in…
Do you invest in stocks, and mutual funds? If you invest in stocks, you must have a Demat account. Well, this piece of information is for all MF and demat account holders. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has made it mandatory to add a nominee or opt out. December 31 is the last day for adding mutual fund, and demat account nominees! You have only six days left to complete these important tasks. The mandate of nominating a beneficiary applies to new as well as existing investors, Sebi had earlier said.