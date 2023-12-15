December 31 last date for adding nominee to mutual fund, demat account — How to add a nominee to your account
December 31 is the deadline to add nominee to your mutual fund and demat account. Here is the step-by-step process for adding a nominee
December 31, 2023, is a significant deadline for individual mutual fund investors and demat account holders, as mandated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). It is mandatory for these account holders to either furnish nomination declarations or choose to opt out of nominations by this date.
If investors fail to nominate their holdings by the December 31 deadline, SEBI may freeze debits from their accounts. This implies that they will be unable to withdraw funds from mutual funds or utilise their demat accounts for trading purposes. It is important to note that existing investors who have already provided their nomination details are not required to resubmit them.