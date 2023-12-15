comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 15 2023 13:07:10
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 135.3 2.5%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 234.25 0.93%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,564.1 4.19%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 447.3 2.98%
  1. HCL Technologies share price
  2. 1,484 4.98%
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  December 31 last date for adding nominee to mutual fund, demat account — How to add a nominee to your account
Back Back
MintGenie

December 31 last date for adding nominee to mutual fund, demat account — How to add a nominee to your account

Deepika Chelani

December 31 is the deadline to add nominee to your mutual fund and demat account. Here is the step-by-step process for adding a nominee

December 31 deadline to add nominee to your mutual fund and demat accountPremium
December 31 deadline to add nominee to your mutual fund and demat account

December 31, 2023, is a significant deadline for individual mutual fund investors and demat account holders, as mandated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). It is mandatory for these account holders to either furnish nomination declarations or choose to opt out of nominations by this date. 

If investors fail to nominate their holdings by the December 31 deadline, SEBI may freeze debits from their accounts. This implies that they will be unable to withdraw funds from mutual funds or utilise their demat accounts for trading purposes. It is important to note that existing investors who have already provided their nomination details are not required to resubmit them. 

Why is nomination important in mutual fund investing? 

The process of nomination is a simple method in which a holder of securities expresses their preference regarding the recipient of these securities in the event of their death. This nomination process can be completed when opening a demat account or at a later time. If no nomination is made, the investments could be subjected to lengthy and potentially expensive legal procedures.

How to add a nominee to a demat account? 

1. Visit the official NSDL portal.

2. On the homepage, click on the 'Nominate Online' option.

3. You will be directed to a new page where you need to provide your DP ID, client ID, PAN, and OTP.

4. After entering these details, choose the option of either 'I wish to Nominate' or 'I do not wish to nominate.'

5. If you select the option to add a nominee, a new page will appear, requesting you to provide the nominee's details.

6. On the eSign Service Provider's page, make sure to enable the checkbox and click on 'Proceed.'

7. Finally, verify the OTP to complete the nomination process.

Moreover, when adding nominees to a mutual fund folio, investors can include up to 3 nominees. It is also possible to indicate the percentage share that each nominee will receive in the event of the investor's death. In case the percentage share is not specified, the mutual fund units will be equally distributed among all the nominees mentioned in the nomination form.

Is it possible to change the nominee in a demat account?

Investors have the flexibility to change the nominee(s) in their demat account. This can be done at any time by completing a nomination form and submitting it to the Depository Participant (DP). Alternatively, they can also opt for the online process to make the necessary changes.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Deepika Chelani
She covers the markets and personal finance beat for LiveMint
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 15 Dec 2023, 12:50 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App