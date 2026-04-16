Lumpsum vs SIP: What mutual fund investment will make you more money? Here's which to choose

A popular investment option for individuals looking to achieve financial goals and grow their wealth, a mutual fund is formed when an asset management company (AMC) pools money to purchase securities.
A fund manager is appointed to manage the investment, and participants are given units corresponding to their investment sum. Purchase and sale of units is at latest net asset value (NAV).
You can begin investing in mutual funds with small sums via systematic investment plan (SIP) or lumpsum, in line with your financial goals. Notably, since MFs are a market linked instrument there are varying levels of risks attached based on the type of scheme. It is advisable to read terms carefully before investing.
An SIP allows investors to deduct a fixed sum into your preferred MF scheme each month directly from your bank account and spread out your investment over time. The monthly interval also helps build financial discipline for the long run.
Investing through an SIP means that your purchase units of the MF each time you invest in a fund. The number of units are equivalent to the amount invested. For e.g. for each unit costing ₹10, and investment of ₹500 each months gets you 50 units. This means that the price can fluctuate as per market performance and your units cost most or less during troughs and peaks.
However, the spreading out of your investment over months, more often than not averages your cost of purchase toward the lower side, despite market volatility. This means that you end up paying less on average per unit, when compared to lumpsum investment.
For an SIP, you will have to instruct your bank to allow regular debit towards the selected schemes either monthly or fortnightly; and the number of SIPs (12 or 6 deductions) you choose.
Investing through an SIP means that your purchase units of the MF each time you invest in a fund. In lumpsum investment, you put in a full large amount into your preferred MF at the cost at the time of investment.
Here, you lose out on what's termed as rupee averaging, which gives you benefit of reduction in price for the same units during market downturns.
|SIPs
|Lumpsum
|Periodic investments in a tenure
|One-time investment in a tenure
|Earns better during market lows
|Earns better during market highs
|SIPs can protect investments from potential market crash
|One-time investments can lead to major loss during market crash, which happens often enough
|Lower risk
|Higher risk
|Allows flexible inputs as per cycle (monthly, quarterly)
|Not flexible, must pay full amount upfront
|Gradual exposure; benefits from rupee cost averaging
|Immediate full exposure to market fluctuations
|Suitable for long-term investing
|Can be suitable for both short-term and long-term investing depending on market conditions
|Source: Clear Tax, Groww
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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