Decision on home loan repayment and equity investing depends on risk appetite

Just a word of caution, if you are looking for investment horizon of less than five years, then you may have to follow a cautious strategy because you cannot invest entire surplus in equities for short term. For such time horizon, a blend of equity and debt investment works better and the return from this portfolio will be less compared to all equity portfolio. There is a possibility that these returns can be closer to your home loan interest. In such a case, it would be better to use the money to repay the loan.

