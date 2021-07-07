Declare beneficial nominees while purchasing life insurance

Sanjiv Bajaj, joint chairman and managing director, Bajaj Capital, said, “An insured may nominate a person who is entitled to receive the death proceeds in a life insurance policy. However, the nominee may not have the right to use the proceeds, and is only a caretaker of the money on behalf of the legal heirs of the insured... If the insured declared his parents, spouse and children as nominees, they will be considered as beneficial nominees and will be beneficially entitled to the death proceeds of the life insurance policy."