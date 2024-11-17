Income tax department warns: ‘Declare foreign assets or pay ₹10 lakh penalty’

The I-T dept launched a compliance campaign urging taxpayers to report foreign assets in their AY25 returns, noting that failure to disclose can lead to a 10 lakh penalty. This includes SMS and email reminders for those potentially holding foreign assets.

Livemint
Updated17 Nov 2024, 12:01 PM IST
The I-T dept launched a compliance campaign urging taxpayers to report foreign assets in their AY25 returns, noting that failure to disclose can lead to a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh penalty.
The I-T dept launched a compliance campaign urging taxpayers to report foreign assets in their AY25 returns, noting that failure to disclose can lead to a ₹10 lakh penalty.(Representative Image)

The Income-Tax (I-T) department has today (November 17) launched a new campaign warning taxpayers of 10 lakh penalty if they fail to disclose foreign held assets or income earned from abroad in their ITR, according to a PTI report.

The “compliance-cum-awareness campaign” aims to ensure that taxpayers report all information in their Income Tax Return (ITR) for assessment year (AY) 2024-25. Further, the penalty will be imposed under the Anti-Black Money Law, it added.

What Constitutes Foreign Asset?

According to the I-T department advisory, for Indian residents a foreign asset would include bank accounts, cash value insurance contract or annuity contract, financial interest in any entity or business, immovable property, custodial account, equity and debt interest, trusts in which a person is a trustee, beneficiary of settlor, accounts with singing authority, any capital asset etc., held abroad.

It added that all eligible taxpayers “must mandatorily” fill the foreign asset (FA) or foreign source income (FSI) schedule in their ITR even if their income is “below the taxable limit” or the asset abroad was “acquired from disclosed sources”, the report said.

“Failure to disclose foreign asset/income in the ITR can attract a penalty of 10 lakh under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015,” the advisory added.

Monetary Penalty To Be Imposed

As part of the awareness campaign, the I-T department's administrative body, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), will send “informational” SMS and email to those resident taxpayers who have already filed their ITR for AY 2024-25.

The communication will be sent to such persons who have been “identified” through information received under bilateral and multi-lateral agreements “suggesting” that these individuals may hold foreign accounts or assets, or have received income from foreign jurisdictions, the report said.

“The purpose of the campaign is to remind and guide those who may not have fully completed schedule foreign assets in their submitted ITR (AY 2024-25), especially in cases involving high-value foreign assets,” as per a statement from the CBDT.

The last date to file a belated and revised ITR is December 31, 2024.

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Nov 2024, 12:01 PM IST
Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceIncome tax department warns: ‘Declare foreign assets or pay ₹10 lakh penalty’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.00
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.25 (-0.9%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.80
    03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.2 (-0.88%)

    Tata Motors share price

    774.25
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -12.15 (-1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.05
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,507.70
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -364.25 (-7.48%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,740.65
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -392.45 (-5.5%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,560.00
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -85.45 (-5.19%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,244.25
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -204.85 (-4.6%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,291.05
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    104.2 (8.78%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.78
    03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    6.63 (8.48%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,885.55
    03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    296.45 (6.46%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    318.45
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    19.05 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,665.00-120.00
      Chennai
      75,671.00-120.00
      Delhi
      75,823.00-120.00
      Kolkata
      75,675.00-120.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Money

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.