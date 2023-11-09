Declutter your investment portfolio this Diwali; follow these 5 steps
As Diwali ushers in a new beginning, it's an opportune time to evaluate your investment strategies and make necessary changes for a brighter financial future. Embrace the spirit of transformation and let go of outdated strategies to pave the way for future prosperity.
As the festival of Diwali draws near, it provides a suitable opportunity for us to contemplate our belongings and the motivations behind them. Diwali, known as the festival of lights, represents the triumph of light over darkness, goodness over evil, and wisdom over ignorance. In the essence of self-reflection, let us scrutinize our possessions and ponder if they harmonize with our principles and ambitions.