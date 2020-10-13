Decode common festive deals before you go shopping online

No-cost EMI generally work in two ways. One, the manufacturer pays out interest cost to the bank or non-banking financial company (NBFC). However, in lieu of this interest cost, the manufacturer typically lowers or cancels out the discount available on the product. Two, the interest cost is added to the cost of the product. Here, the price of the product available under no-cost EMI may actually be inflated, and you may not realize that there is an additional cost you are paying.