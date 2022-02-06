Decoding crypto taxation as per budget 2022-23

The loss on transfer of VDAs will not be set off against any income. Gains on crypto cannot be set off against loss on shares. Also, crypto losses will not be eligible for carry forward to subsequent years. While there is some debate on this, my interpretation is that the ban on set off also extends to adjustments between crypto trades. For instance, Govind transfers crypto currency X at a gain of ₹50,000 and in the same year he transferred cryptocurrency Y for a loss of ₹35,000. He believes that he must pay tax on net gain of ₹15,000 only. This belief of Govind is not correct. Tax on gain of ₹50,000 is payable at 30% plus cess. The loss incurred on transfer of crypto currency Y cannot be set off or carry forward. TDS is to be deducted on the transaction by the transferee form the payment consideration if the value of the transaction exceeds ₹10,000. For certain specified person this limit is increased to ₹50,000. These specific person include :

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}