Decoding employee stock ownership plan for beginners

Been hearing about employee stock ownership plans (Esops) lately but don’t know what it actually is? Or have you been offered one by your organization and don’t know if you should exercise it? Whichever the case, this article will decode Esops. If you have been offered the right to exercise an Esop, it means the organization values your contribution. They wish to make your value addition go beyond your assigned tasks by making you direct custodians of the company’s long-term growth. Here are three important factors to consider before you sign up.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}