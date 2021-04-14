Decoding GST levied on gold purchases

On gold jewellery, a GST of 3% is levied. The GST is charged on the total value of gold purchased as well as the making charges. For example, if you are buying a gold ornament at the price of ₹45,000 per 10 gm and the making charges are at the rate of 10%, then the total cost after making charges will be ₹45,000 plus 10% of ₹45,000 = ₹49,500. GST at the rate of 3% on the ₹49,500 will be levied, taking the total cost of purchase to ₹50,985.