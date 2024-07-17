Decoding springing and current Powers of Attorney: Key factors to consider

  • Springing power of attorney becomes effective upon incapacity, while a current power of attorney is effective immediately.

Aditya Chopra, Amay Jain
First Published17 Jul 2024, 05:41 PM IST
One should carefully consider the differences between a springing and a current power of attorney to protect his assets effectively.
One should carefully consider the differences between a springing and a current power of attorney to protect his assets effectively.

What are the key differences between a springing power of attorney, which becomes effective upon incapacity, and a current power of attorney, effective immediately? What important factors should one consider when deciding on which type would best protect one's assets and meet the estate planning goals?

—Name withheld on request

One should carefully consider the differences between a springing and a current power of attorney to protect his assets effectively. 

A springing power of attorney, which becomes effective only upon the principal's incapacity, is designed to limit the agent's control until necessary, safeguarding the principal's assets until they can no longer manage their affairs. This type of power is useful for providing security and reducing the risk of misuse. 

In contrast, a current power of attorney is effective immediately upon execution, granting the agent immediate authority to act on behalf of the principal, as governed by the Powers of Attorney Act, 1882. 

This is beneficial for immediate assistance but requires a high level of trust in the agent. Individuals should assess the level of trust in the chosen agent, the purpose and timing of the power of attorney, ensure legal clarity and specific limitations of the agent's powers, and regularly review and update the document to reflect his current needs and circumstances. 

These considerations will help create a power of attorney that aligns with his estate planning goals while protecting his assets from potential misuse.

Aditya Chopra is managing partner, and Amay Jain is a senior Associate, Victoriam Legalis - Advocates & Solicitors

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:17 Jul 2024, 05:41 PM IST
HomeMoneyPersonal FinanceDecoding springing and current Powers of Attorney: Key factors to consider

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

167.05
03:57 PM | 16 JUL 2024
0.25 (0.15%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

322.40
03:58 PM | 16 JUL 2024
-0.15 (-0.05%)

Bandhan Bank

198.30
03:41 PM | 16 JUL 2024
2.95 (1.51%)

Coal India

512.35
03:59 PM | 16 JUL 2024
14.4 (2.89%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Natco Pharma

1,281.05
03:59 PM | 16 JUL 2024
73.2 (6.06%)

Century Textiles & Industries

2,217.55
03:48 PM | 16 JUL 2024
116.85 (5.56%)

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

81.33
03:54 PM | 16 JUL 2024
4.23 (5.49%)

India Cements

323.05
03:55 PM | 16 JUL 2024
15.8 (5.14%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,246.00928.00
    Chennai
    75,099.00344.00
    Delhi
    74,806.00-460.00
    Kolkata
    75,466.00419.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Money

    More From Popular in Money
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue