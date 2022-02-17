Over the last few years, investing in international equities has gathered prominence among Indian investors. The ability to invest money across different geographies and currencies has added an element of diversification to the portfolios. The growth in this sector can be attributed to superior performance in developed markets in the last decade, greater awareness among the investor community, and democratization of investment products that were historically available only to the select segment. Although chasing past performance may not yield the same results, the benefits of investing in international equities outweigh the risk associated with them.

For example, global equities act as an essential source of diversification to Indian equities by improving the portfolio’s risk and return. The diversification comes from holding securities of different countries and diversified currency exposure. For example, history suggests that holding investments in the US dollar alone would have improved an Indian investor’s portfolio return by 2-3% annually. Indian investors have utilized two routes to access the international market: International mutual funds in India (Fund of funds) and RBI’s Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS).

Under the fund of funds route, Indians have invested over $4.5 billion in the last five years. Similarly, under LRS, they have remitted close to $500 million annually to invest in equity and debt securities. Investing in a fund of funds is like investing in any Sebi-regulated mutual fund in India. The benefits of this route include low minimums, execution in rupees, and ease of access through a variety of Indian asset management, wealth, and online platforms. However, drawbacks include limited mutual fund scheme universe in India compared to over half a million schemes available globally. Still, India has come a long way in providing access through such schemes.

On the other hand, investing under LRS has additional benefits like access to a larger universe, lower expense ratio and custody of assets in jurisdictions like the US or UK. In addition, the structure allows investors to utilize these funds for future liabilities in those countries like kids’ education, foreign travel, or foreign asset purchase. However, investing under LRS is capped at $250,000 per investor per financial year, requires remittance in foreign currency and, in some instances opening a foreign brokerage account. Although there are one-time dedicated activities, our opinion is that investment under LRS provides unique opportunities in overseas markets—for instance, investing in secular trends such as artificial intelligence, big data, autonomous driving, climate change, and blockchain.

Recently, funds of funds have come under Sebi’s scrutiny where the collective investments in such schemes have come close to the permitted aggregate limit of $7 billion. Last week, Sebi directed all AMCs to stop accepting fresh flows in schemes that may breach such limits. We believe that the current industrywide limit does not represent the modern-day scenario, especially given India’s economic output, market capitalization, and international trade volume. We think that sooner or later, Sebi will refresh this limit to allow fresh flows. By increasing such a limit, India Inc will reciprocate to the global investment community and display its competitiveness in the 21st century. Our outlook for India remains bullish, with an FY 2022-23 GDP growth expectation of around 9.2%. The government’s pro-business policies, from PLI and Make in India schemes to infrastructure and IT spending, will bring India closer to its $5 trillion GDP goal.

On the other hand, western economies like the US and UK will have slower growth than in 2021 due to the normalization from the pandemic effect. However, slower growth does not necessarily translate into inferior market returns. Instead, it means returns in these markets may come from different pockets or sectors like secular growth engines in consumer, IT and hardware. Hence, while Indian markets may continue to provide positive momentum due to the secular growth story, the rest of the world will continue to provide diversified growth opportunities, which is uncorrelated to Indian markets. Historically, we have noticed that no one market continues to dominate on a year over year basis. Hence, investing a portion in different countries will provide a better outcome than investing all your eggs in one basket, i.e., India.We recommend a global allocation in a diversified portfolio between 5% and 15% depending on the investor’s risk profile. In an all-equity portfolio, this allocation may go up to 25%. In our portfolios, we allocate to global or regional managers versus thematic funds to provide the fund manager with a broader investment universe to outperform the market. Thematic funds are cyclical and work well in a tactical portfolio where the fund manager can change the allocation or eliminate such funds. Since we have designed portfolios for a longer time horizon, we believe the compounding of returns will come from a diversified mix of securities with solid cash flows and earnings growth.

Vaibhav Porwal is co-founder at Dezerv.

