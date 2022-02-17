Decoding the boom of global investing and an interim hurdle

On the other hand, western economies like the US and UK will have slower growth than in 2021 due to the normalization from the pandemic effect. However, slower growth does not necessarily translate into inferior market returns. Instead, it means returns in these markets may come from different pockets or sectors like secular growth engines in consumer, IT and hardware. Hence, while Indian markets may continue to provide positive momentum due to the secular growth story, the rest of the world will continue to provide diversified growth opportunities, which is uncorrelated to Indian markets. Historically, we have noticed that no one market continues to dominate on a year over year basis. Hence, investing a portion in different countries will provide a better outcome than investing all your eggs in one basket, i.e., India.We recommend a global allocation in a diversified portfolio between 5% and 15% depending on the investor’s risk profile. In an all-equity portfolio, this allocation may go up to 25%. In our portfolios, we allocate to global or regional managers versus thematic funds to provide the fund manager with a broader investment universe to outperform the market. Thematic funds are cyclical and work well in a tactical portfolio where the fund manager can change the allocation or eliminate such funds. Since we have designed portfolios for a longer time horizon, we believe the compounding of returns will come from a diversified mix of securities with solid cash flows and earnings growth.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}