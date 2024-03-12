Money
Decoding the responsible investing sector for retail investors
Summary
- India has definitely upped its sustainability-linked capital market strategy by introducing new schemes to attract investors with a conscience.
Ever since the UN Sustainable Development Summit in 2015 and the ambitious speech of our Prime Minister on the effects of “sustainable development of one-sixth of humanity", many avenues have opened up in India for sustainable investing.
