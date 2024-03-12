Decoding the responsible investing sector for retail investors

The best technique to redirect the new middle class to Indian capital markets as against the traditional saving and investment options is by incentivising the social investments. Regulators should consider promoting ‘for profit social enterprises’ by privileging such entities in terms of fund aggregation and its utility, tax implications, etc. Such entities bring out the best of both worlds by applying its capital directly to activities that have an impact on sustainability and other areas of SDGs, while at the same time being allowed to make and distribute a profit to its investors. Such a model has many global counterparts with proven track record of success rate and increased investor involvement.