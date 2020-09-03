Deemed residency introduced in India for citizens

The other important amendment is with respect to citizens of India who are not liable to tax in any other country or territory by reason of their domicile, residence, or any such criteria. Where such Indian citizen has total income, other than income from foreign sources, above `15 lakh during the tax year, he/she will now be deemed to be resident of India. For the purpose of determining total income, income from foreign sources means income which accrues or arises outside India, except income derived from a business controlled in or a profession set up in India. Such individuals would qualify as deemed residents irrespective of the physical presence in India during the tax year. It has been clarified that such deemed residents will be treated as NORs in India and not as ordinary residents.