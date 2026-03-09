Deepak Shenoy flags fake I-T assessment orders — Here's how to check if your notice is real, and what to do next

Deepak Shenoy, founder and CEO of Capitalmind AMC, has alerted about fake income tax (I-T) assessment orders via email. In a post for his followers on the social media platform X, Shenoy attached a screenshot of such a fake notice.
“Another fraud: random addresses sending income tax assessment orders. Be careful and be aware of this fraud,” he warned.
Notably, the fake notice asked the user to upload documents to an unofficial link and did not attach the password protected notice document in the email. The fraud email in question was also sent from a non-I-T department affiliated address. See below:
An Income Tax Notice is a formal communication from the Income Tax Department (ITD) sent to a taxpayer for various reasons.
Taxpayers who receive an income tax notice are not always at fault, since getting this notice can also signal something wrong with your filing. It can also signal unreported income, mismatches in data (like Form 26AS vs. ITR), or requests for clarification/documents. Income tax notices need to be addressed promptly to avoid penalties.
Tax season is here and receiving an I-T notice after filing your returns can be stressful for many taxpayers. However, keeping a cool mind is important in order to protect yourself from fraudsters looking to take advantage of the confusion and panic.
The I-T department follows protocols and guidelines when they send a tax notice, which you can use as identifying marks to verify purported tax emails by yourself.
