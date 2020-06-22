Default and insolvency cycle may start post-September: DSP Mutual Fund

As a response to a deflationary cycle, which will likely also be characterized by rising unemployment, governments will need to respond with enhanced fiscal spending to spur GDP growth and job creation in major economies. This can create a reflationary cycle, which likely starts with essential items like food and then spreads to other products. The need to rebuild industries for employment generation can also create a demand for industrial commodities. Continued stimuli would also likely lead to fears on currency devaluation which is beneficial for gold.