Defaulted on a loan? Here are 7 ways to repair your credit fast

A loan default can be a huge emotional and financial blow. Besides damaging your credit score, it may affect any future lending opportunities you will have. But don't worry, you can fix your credit profile and financial situation if you take the right steps and get on the right path.
A borrower defaults when they stop repaying a debt as agreed, typically after a string of late payments. It also can remain on your record for up to seven years and negatively affects your credit report, resulting in a major drop in credit score.
This means reviewing your credit report from all the major bureaus- your first step in the recovery process. Look for:
Once you notice errors, dispute them with the credit bureau and request an update.
Speak with your lender and see if you can:
Settled accounts show your intention to pay off the debt and this is a good thing even if they don't immediately improve your credit.
Start preparing to plan your budget and repayment plan. After default, you must draw a reasonable budgetary plan each month. You will have to prioritise:
Following a strict budget is positive behaviour in terms of your financial future, and will help prevent further defaults.
Tools for secured credit, such as:
This all helps you in rebuilding your credibility with the credit bureaus. If you want to see your score slowly rise, make sure you pay your repayments on time, and carry a small balance on your credit.
Rebuilding credit takes a lot of time and work. You should check your credit score at least once a month.
Observation is essential for:
You could end up making it worse with hard enquiries from repeated loan applications. Avoid applying for any new unsecured credit products until your credit is under stable.
If you feel overwhelmed, consider finding a workplace financial advisor or credit counsellor. They can help you:
In conclusion, patience and consistency are key. While a loan default is damaging to your credit report, it is not the end of the road. You can slowly improve your credit by practicing self-discipline, working hard, and doing the right financial thing. Remember that one responsible decision is the first step to recovery.
Disclaimer:Mint has a tie-up with fin-techs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.