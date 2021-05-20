MUMBAI: There is a steady increase in home loan delinquency across different segments and age groups. The highest defaults are in the premium segment - borrowers who took a loan of ₹75 lakh or more, according to a report by CRIF India, which runs the credit bureau CRIF High Mark.

The defaults in the premium segment ( ₹75 lakh or more) are the highest at 3.01% as of December 2020. In the mid-range (Above ₹35 lakh and up to ₹75 lakh) and affordable segment (up to ₹35 lakh), the delinquencies are at 1.99% and 2.56%, respectively.

If you look at amount-wise within each of these segments, the highest delinquency is for loans below ₹10 lakh, at 4.44%.

The overall delinquencies have increased by 23 basis points (bps) to 2.49% as of December 2020.

If you look age-wise, defaults are lower among the 45 and above segment and the highest among borrowers below 25.

According to the data, the increase in delinquency is not a recent phenomenon – it's been on the rise for the past three years.

For those in the age group below 25, the delinquencies as of December 2018, 2019 and 2020, were 3.1%, 3.91% and 4.24%, respectively. In the 46- to 55-year old age segment, the delinquencies were 1.72%, 1.96% and 2.21% in December 2018, 2019 and 2020, respectively. The defaults are on the rise across all age groups.

The report also states that young borrowers and millennials (below 36 years), "with high aspirations and commensurate disposable incomes, are increasingly seen as an attractive audience for housing loans, with a share of 27% in the annual originations in FY 20-21 (till Dec 2020)."

The average ticket size of a housing loan given to this segment of borrowers has continued to increase over the last five years, with a compounded average growth rate of 6.2%.

