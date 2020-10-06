The defence ministry on Monday scrapped the requirement of of minimum continuous service of seven years for grant of enhanced ordinary family pension (EOFP) to the next of kin of deceased defence personnel. "The requirement of continuous qualifying service of 7 years (to get EOFP) is done away with effect from October 1, 2019," the Defence ministry said.

An EOFP is 50% of personnel's last emoluments and is payable for 10 years from the date of the death of the personnel in service, the ministry said in the statement. If the service personnel dies after his or her release, retirement, discharge or invalidment, the EOFP is given for seven years from the date of death or up to the time when the personnel would have reached 67 years of age, whichever is earlier, the ministry noted.

The family of armed forces personnel who died within 10 years before October 1, 2019, without completing continuous service of seven years, would be getting the EOFP, the ministry statement added. "So far, the rule was eligibility required for pension was 7 years of service but now it has been abolished," it further added.

While the EOFP is 50% of last emoluments of the personnel, the ordinary family pension (OFP) is 30% of last emoluments of the personnel, the ministry added.

