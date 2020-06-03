Deferring EMIs may mean no new loans

It has been highlighted enough that the deferment of equated monthly instalment s (EMIs)—through the moratorium facility provided by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) till August-end—will lead to an increase in the total interest cost of the loan. However, there is another unintended consequence of availing of the moratorium facility: rejection of fresh loan applications. In fact, in some cases, even loans that were already sanctioned but not disbursed have been cancelled for borrowers who opted for the moratorium facility.

“Some lenders have put borrowers with moratorium in their negative list. This affects new applications as well as cases sanctioned but not disbursed," said Aditya Mishra, founder and chief executive officer, Switchme.in, a platform that helps borrowers shift their home loans to other financial institutions.

RBI, while announcing the moratorium, had categorically stated that opting for it will not have any impact on the credit score of borrowers. So why are banks denying loans to the borrowers? We help you understand that and the way out.

Why is this happening?

When a bank gives out a loan, it evaluates the borrower’s repayment capability, besides looking at the credit score. A borrower who opts for the moratorium facility has actually agreed to the fact that he or she is facing a financial crisis and is not in a position to repay his or her existing loan.

“The ability and intention (of the borrower) are key criteria for banks while underwriting loan applications. Availing of moratorium impacts the clients ‘ability’ factor. To avoid taking unnecessary risk in these uncertain times, many banks have rejected applications where clients opted for a moratorium," said Raj Khosla, managing director, MyMoneyMantra.com, a financial services provider.

“Someone who has opted for a moratorium is probably facing near-term liquidity crunch. Hence, banks would be cautious in lending to such people immediately," said Gaurav Gupta, CEO, MyLoanCare.

In case of sanctioned loans, banks re-evaluate the repayment capacity of borrowers before disbursing them. “Any sanction is valid for a limited period and also under certain conditions. Sanctions get cancelled if the period expires or the conditions are not met. Common conditions include non-payment of an existing loan, adding a co-applicant as a co-owner of the property and furnishing records showing receipt of certain income. In general, if some time has elapsed between sanction and disbursement, lenders will run the entire sanction process at the time of disbursement. This is where they are checking for moratoriums and pay cuts and revising sanction letters," said Mishra.

The unintended victims

According to news reports, close to 20% of the borrowers of State Bank of India and 90% of borrowers of Bank of Baroda have opted for the moratorium facility. IDBI Bank said 65% of its customers haven’t “opted out" of the moratorium facility. There is no industry-wide data yet.

But a lot of them may have opted for the moratorium facility unintentionally or due to the ongoing uncertainty and not due to cash crunch. Borrowers who are not savvy may have failed to opt out of the moratorium, a requirement by some banks.

“Many people who didn’t need moratorium opted for it. The communication coming through in the initial days after the announcement was not very clear. Then, each lender came up with a different set of rules for moratorium. Coupled with the general high uncertainty and anxiety levels in end-March, it was difficult for clients to decipher and make a judicious call. Many sought to preserve liquidity even though they had the means to repay," said Khosla.

Mint’s take

Experts say the rejection of loan applications of borrowers who have opted for moratorium may be a temporary phenomenon. “Lenders would want to see the borrower’s ability to service EMIs. As there are no precedents of a regulatory moratorium, there may not be a clear policy on the cooling period as yet. However, from a risk management standpoint, it is likely that the borrower will need to service EMIs regularly for at least six months before banks can start lending to them again," said Gupta.

Also, there will be no impact on the credit score of borrowers. “We are working with the lenders to ensure that the data on moratorium is reported to us in line with RBI guidelines," said Sujata Ahlawat, vice-president and head, direct to consumer interactive, TransUnion CIBIL.

People who have enough liquidity should opt out of the moratorium in accordance to their banks’ rules. Also, it makes sense to prepay as much of the loan as possible. Mishra suggests that borrowers could explain to the bank why they opted for the moratorium even when they didn’t need it. “They can show their salary slips and bank account statements to show they had funds to service the EMI," said Mishra.

Ideally, you should stay away from debt in these uncertain times. Remember that if you are unable to service your EMIs after the moratorium period gets over, your credit score will get hit. So opt for it only if you have no other way out.

