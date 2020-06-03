Deferring EMIs may mean no new loans

In case of sanctioned loans, banks re-evaluate the repayment capacity of borrowers before disbursing them. “Any sanction is valid for a limited period and also under certain conditions. Sanctions get cancelled if the period expires or the conditions are not met. Common conditions include non-payment of an existing loan, adding a co-applicant as a co-owner of the property and furnishing records showing receipt of certain income. In general, if some time has elapsed between sanction and disbursement, lenders will run the entire sanction process at the time of disbursement. This is where they are checking for moratoriums and pay cuts and revising sanction letters," said Mishra.