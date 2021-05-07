Define crypto as digital asset, register homegrown crypto exchanges: Kailasam

Gupta: On 29 January, there was a mention of presenting a draft bill that was supposed to be tabled in Parliament, and after that, there were talks of an ordinance, which has not been taken forward. Now, the perception of the government has slightly changed. Earlier, there were discussions only coming from the RBI side, where they were talking of a ban. Now, if you look at the government statements, they are open to a calibrated approach. Still, nobody knows what the right answer is as to how to regulate the industry. We feel that government is more open to it. While RBI has some concerns, these are primarily in terms of bitcoin as a currency. I think in the few months before the monsoon session, we will talk to the regulators, and hopefully be able to convince them why the crypto ban is a bad idea and why it should be regulated.