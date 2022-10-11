Definition of ‘wages’ in new labour codes leaves many unanswered questions

The definition provides a limit on exclusions to the extent of 50% of ‘all remuneration calculated under this clause’. However, the term ‘all remuneration calculated under this clause’ has not been explained and there is ambiguity on whether it refers to ‘wages’ computed as per the definition or ‘gross salary / CTC’ or all payments made by an employer to an employee (including benefits not forming part of CTC). While the definition provides for the inclusion of remuneration in kind in wages to the extent of 15% of wages, the meaning of the term ‘remuneration in kind’ has not been explained. Is the limit of 15% to be calculated on the basis of the definition of wages or all remuneration?

