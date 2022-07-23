Delay in TDS return filing may cost 10k penalty, 200 late fee per day

Any delay in filing of tax deducted at source (TDS) return on or before the due date, will welcome a late filing fee of ₹200 for every day till the failure continues. Also, there are possibilities a taxpayer may end up losing all the claiming amount in the TDS due to late filing fees. And, as per Income Tax rules, to file TDS, a taxpayer will first have to pay his or her late fees. Apart from this, on delay in filing TDS, the assessing officer is allowed to levy a penalty of a minimum of ₹10,000 which can go up to ₹1 lakh. Hence, to avoid these losses in the form of late fees and penalties, taxpayers are advised to file their TDS on or before the specified deadline. Currently, the first due date is July 31, 2022, for filing quarterly TDS.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}