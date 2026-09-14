Delhi Building Workers Health Scheme: Eligibility, key benefits, coverage and implementation, explained

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has approved the Delhi Building Workers Health Scheme for registered building and other construction workers and their eligible dependent family members, as per a statement released on Saturday.
The Delhi Building Workers Health Scheme was earlier approved by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and the Delhi Cabinet, PTI reported.
In an earlier document giving reason behind need for the scheme, the government said that construction workers are particularly vulnerable to extreme weather and difficult working conditions, which can expose them to a range of health-related risks.
Under the Delhi Building Workers Health Scheme, every registered construction worker and their eligible spouse will receive:
Construction workers registered with the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare (DBOCWW) Board are eligible for the scheme.
The DBOCWW is an autonomous statutory body set up in 2002, which registers construction workers and administers welfare schemes for them from the cess collected from construction employers. Over 2.7 lakh building and construction workers are currently registered as live members with the board.
The annual health screening will be available to the registered worker and spouse.
However, outpatient and inpatient treatment under the scheme will be available to all eligible family members.
(With inputs from PTI)
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