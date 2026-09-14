Delhi Building Workers Health Scheme: Eligibility, key benefits, coverage and implementation, explained

Delhi Building Workers Health Scheme: The Delhi LG has approved the health scheme for registered building and other construction workers and their eligible dependent family members. Here's all we need to know… 

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated14 Sep 2026, 08:55 PM IST
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Delhi Building Workers Health Scheme: The Delhi LG has approved the health scheme for registered building and other construction workers and their eligible dependent family members.
Delhi Building Workers Health Scheme: The Delhi LG has approved the health scheme for registered building and other construction workers and their eligible dependent family members. (AI generated image for representational purposes only)

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has approved the Delhi Building Workers Health Scheme for registered building and other construction workers and their eligible dependent family members, as per a statement released on Saturday.

The Delhi Building Workers Health Scheme was earlier approved by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and the Delhi Cabinet, PTI reported.

In an earlier document giving reason behind need for the scheme, the government said that construction workers are particularly vulnerable to extreme weather and difficult working conditions, which can expose them to a range of health-related risks.

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Delhi Building Workers Health Scheme: What are the benefits?

Under the Delhi Building Workers Health Scheme, every registered construction worker and their eligible spouse will receive:

  • An annual health check-up,
  • Cost of annual checkup will be 2,000 in case of male workers and 2,200 for women workers, said the document.
  • Cashless outpatient consultation,
  • Diagnostics, medicines and inpatient treatment through a network of empanelled hospitals functioning at CGHS rates.
  • Cover for emergency treatment, occupational diseases, chronic illnesses, specialised care, maternal healthcare and rehabilitation.
  • Treatment available up to 2 lakh per beneficiary annually, subject to an overall family limit of 10 lakh a year, it said.
  • In the event of a worksite accident or medical emergency, beneficiaries may also avail treatment at the nearest non-empanelled hospital, which will be deemed provisionally empanelled for the limited duration of such treatment.

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Who is eligible?

Construction workers registered with the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare (DBOCWW) Board are eligible for the scheme.

The DBOCWW is an autonomous statutory body set up in 2002, which registers construction workers and administers welfare schemes for them from the cess collected from construction employers. Over 2.7 lakh building and construction workers are currently registered as live members with the board.

The annual health screening will be available to the registered worker and spouse.

However, outpatient and inpatient treatment under the scheme will be available to all eligible family members.

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How will the scheme be implemented?

  • According to the report, for the first three years, the scheme will be implemented through a Project Implementing Agency (PIA), due to its technical and specialised nature. This will be extendable by another year subject to a performance review, officials said.
  • Further, provision will be made for Mobile Medical Units in order provide workers with transportation from worksites to empanelled hospitals, coordinate health screenings and spread awareness, the report added.
  • Beneficiary records, treatment history and claims processing will be digitally managed by a dedicated software system will digitally manage beneficiary records, treatment history and claims processing, it said.
  • Further, to ensure transparency and financial discipline, every claim submitted by the PIA will undergo third-party verification and other checks deemed necessary by the board before payment is released.
  • Periodic reports will also be submitted to the board to track the scheme's progress.
  • The PIA will also be required to establish a 24x7 toll-free helpline and call centre to provide support to beneficiaries and assist them in accessing healthcare services.

(With inputs from PTI)

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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