Delhi EV policy: ₹1 lakh incentive for four-wheeler owners who switch to EVs, scrappage incentives explained

The Delhi state government on Wednesday (1 July) notified its Delhi Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy, 2026, effective immediately and set to remain in operation till 31 March 2030. Aimed at promoting a clean, modern, and pollution-free transport system in the national capital, it seeks to accelerate EV adoption in the city, comprehensively expand battery charging and battery-swapping infrastructure, and develop a robust EV ecosystem.
The new policy provides a mix of financial incentives, institutional monitoring, digital transparency and environmental responsibility to help reduce dependence on conventional fuels and improve air quality.
Today, we explain how the incentives work and steps to apply:
The policy includes purchase incentives, scrapping incentives, development of charging infrastructure and exemptions from road tax and registration fees, providing substantial financial benefits to eligible EV buyers. Gupta told reporters that the policy is designed in a way to provide relief to buyers of two-wheelers, three-wheelers and cars.
According to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Transport Department will serve as the nodal department, under which a dedicated EV Cell will be established. This cell will be responsible for the operation, clarification, issuance of guidelines, and coordination related to the policy. A dedicated Project Management Consultant (PMC) will also be appointed.
Further, a Model Approval Committee will also be formed to certify EV models eligible for incentives and subsidies; evaluate and approve various EV models in accordance with prescribed technical standards, eligibility criteria, and operational guidelines. Only models approved by the committee will qualify for government incentives.
(With inputs from Agencies)
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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