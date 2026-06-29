Delhi EV policy to give purchase incentives: Two-wheeler buyers can get up to ₹30,000, ₹1 lakh for electric trucks

Delhi EV policy: Here's a look at the proposed electric vehicle subsidy and purchase incentives for buyers of e-autos, electric trucks, two-wheelers and three-wheelers offered by the state government. 

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated29 Jun 2026, 11:10 PM IST
The Delhi government has proposed subsidy and purchase incentives for buyers of e-autos, electric trucks, two-wheelers and three-wheelers under its new EV policy.
The Delhi government has proposed subsidy and purchase incentives for buyers of e-autos, electric trucks, two-wheelers and three-wheelers under its new EV policy.

New Delhi EV policy: The Delhi government on 29 June (Monday) proposed that only electric two-wheelers — no petrol or diesel variants — be allowed to register in the national capital from 2028. The new electric vehicle policy is being viewed as the next phase in Delhi's transition towards electric mobility.

Notably, the proposal does not explicitly ban the use of existing petrol or diesel two-wheelers in the city but will change the requirements going forward for new vehicle registrations. Owners can continue to use their petrol and diesel vehicles subject to compliance with Delhi's prevailing vehicle regulations. Among these is the End-of-Life Vehicle (ELV) regulations, which mandate that petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel vehicles older than 10 years be scrapped in accordance with environmental norms.

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What are the purchase incentives for EV buyers?

Further, to encourage the adoption of EVs, the Delhi government has announced purchase incentives for buyers under the new policy. These are as follows:

  • Purchasers of electric two-wheelers will get a subsidy of 30,000 in the first year, 20,000 in the second year and 10,000 in the third year.
  • Buyers of electric three-wheelers, including electric autorickshaws, will be eligible for incentives of 50,000, 40,000 and 30,000 in the first, second and third years, respectively.
  • Buyers of N1 category electric trucks will receive a purchase incentive of up to 1 lakh, an official told PTI.

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  • Notably, all incentives will be transferred directly to beneficiaries' bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme.
  • The new policy also provides a scrapping incentive of 1 lakh for owners of BS-IV or older four-wheelers who scrap their vehicles and switch to EVs.
  • The Delhi government will launch a separate portal for EV incentive benefits

Delhi EV policy: What changes for you?

  • As part of the policy, only e-autos will be registered in Delhi from January 1, 2027.
  • Registration of new petrol and CNG two-wheelers will be phased out, with only electric two-wheelers to be registered from April 1, 2028.
  • The policy introduces a three-year lock-in period for buyers availing government subsidies.
  • Vehicles purchased with government incentives cannot be registered in another state during the first three years, preventing beneficiaries from immediately selling subsidised vehicles outside Delhi.

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Delhi's new EV policy: Top highlights

The new EV policy seeks to transform Delhi into a pollution-free capital through zero-emission transport and will remain in force till 31 March 2030. The state has committed more than 7,000 crore over the next four years to drive this transition, as per a PTI report. See the key highlights here:

  • Under the policy, a 100% exemption of road tax and registration fees will be provided to all EV four-wheelers with an ex-showroom price of 30 lakh or less registered with the national capital.
  • Policy to remain in force from 1 July 2026 to 31 March 2030.
  • 15,000 crore total investment by the government under the policy.
  • 30,000 EV charging points will be installed across Delhi during the policy period.

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  • All incentives will be transferred directly to beneficiaries' bank accounts through DBT scheme.
  • 30% of school buses to be electric by 2030.
  • Hybrid vehicles have been kept outside the scope of this policy.
  • Delhi Transco Limited to lead the expansion of public charging and battery swapping stations.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Key Takeaways
  • Delhi's new EV policy mandates only electric two-wheelers will be registered by 2028.
  • Existing petrol and diesel vehicles can still be used but must comply with local regulations.
  • The initiative underscores a significant investment of over ₹7,000 crore to foster electric mobility.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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