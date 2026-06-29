Delhi EV policy to give purchase incentives: Two-wheeler buyers can get up to ₹30,000, ₹1 lakh for electric trucks

New Delhi EV policy: The Delhi government on 29 June (Monday) proposed that only electric two-wheelers — no petrol or diesel variants — be allowed to register in the national capital from 2028. The new electric vehicle policy is being viewed as the next phase in Delhi's transition towards electric mobility.
Notably, the proposal does not explicitly ban the use of existing petrol or diesel two-wheelers in the city but will change the requirements going forward for new vehicle registrations. Owners can continue to use their petrol and diesel vehicles subject to compliance with Delhi's prevailing vehicle regulations. Among these is the End-of-Life Vehicle (ELV) regulations, which mandate that petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel vehicles older than 10 years be scrapped in accordance with environmental norms.
Further, to encourage the adoption of EVs, the Delhi government has announced purchase incentives for buyers under the new policy. These are as follows:
The new EV policy seeks to transform Delhi into a pollution-free capital through zero-emission transport and will remain in force till 31 March 2030. The state has committed more than ₹7,000 crore over the next four years to drive this transition, as per a PTI report. See the key highlights here:
(With inputs from Agencies)
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