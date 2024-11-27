Delhi Government adds 80,000 more people to old-age pension scheme; check eligibility, how to apply

The scheme provides financial assistance to senior citizens based on their age. Beneficiaries aged 60-69 will receive 2,000 per month, while those aged 70 and above will be entitled to 2,500.

Livemint
Published27 Nov 2024, 11:59 AM IST
Delhi Government adds 80,000 more people to old-age pension scheme; 'It is a sin to stop…' says Kejriwal
Delhi Government adds 80,000 more people to old-age pension scheme; ‘It is a sin to stop…’ says Kejriwal

The Delhi government has announced an expansion of its old-age pension scheme, bringing an additional 80,000 senior citizens under its ambit. With this move, the total number of beneficiaries will rise to 5.3 lakh. AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal made this announcement on Monday, emphasising the government’s efforts to support senior citizens financially.

Kejriwal stated, “It is a sin to stop the pensions of old people,” referring to claims that the BJP halted pensions during his imprisonment. He assured the public that his government had resumed these payments and expanded the scheme to include more individuals in need, as per PTI.

Pension Details

The scheme provides financial assistance to senior citizens based on their age. Beneficiaries aged 60-69 will receive 2,000 per month, while those aged 70 and above will be entitled to 2,500. Additionally, individuals belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and minority communities will receive an extra 500 per month. This step aims to address the additional financial hardships faced by marginalised groups.

Online Application Process

To ensure transparency and convenience, the application process for the scheme is entirely online. Interested applicants can apply through the e-district portal at https://edistrict.delhigovt.nic.in/

According to the Delhi government, over 10,000 applications have already been submitted since the portal was launched. Applicants can also visit District Social Welfare Offices for assistance in case they face difficulties applying online.

Documents Required

Applicants need to upload the following documents to complete their application:

Proof of Age: Official documents

Proof of Residence: Ration card, electricity bill, voter ID, or property documents showing a minimum of five years of residency in Delhi

Bank Account Details: A single-operated account linked with Aadhaar

Additional Proof for SC/ST/Minority Applicants: Caste certificate or self-declaration of religion verified by a religious institution

A passport-sized photograph and an income self-declaration form are also mandatory.

Eligibility Criteria

To qualify for the scheme, applicants must:

Be 60 years or older

Have an annual family income of less than 1 lakh

Be a resident of Delhi for at least five years

Not receive financial assistance or pensions from any other government source

Processing Timeline

The government ensures that applications are reviewed and processed within 45 days. The District Social Welfare Office will scrutinise applications and verify documents, calling applicants if necessary. Approved beneficiaries will receive payments directly into their bank accounts via the Public Financial Management System (PFMS).

For more details, visit the official website at www.socialwelfare.delhi.of the.gov

First Published:27 Nov 2024, 11:59 AM IST
