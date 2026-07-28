Delhi Lakshmi Yojana: ₹2,500 monthly assistance announced; Check eligibility, rules and documents

The Delhi government on Tuesday approved the 'Delhi Lakshmi Yojana', under which eligible women candidates will receive financial assistance every month.
"The Delhi Lakshmi Yojana has been approved by the cabinet, and the portal for this will be launched on August 1," Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said.
She added that after applications are verified, the government hopes to release the first instalment by Raksha Bandhan.
Women under the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana will be allowed to withdraw only ₹1,000 of the promised ₹2,500 monthly assistance, with the remaining ₹1,500 mandatorily going to a recurring deposit (RD) account, a government official said on Sunday.
The recurring deposit will have a three-year lock-in period, after which the accumulated amount, along with the interest earned, will be credited to the beneficiary's bank account, he said.
The savings component is intended to help women build a financial cushion for the future, the official said.
Only one woman aged between 21 and 60 from each household will be eligible under the scheme. Where more than one woman qualifies, only the eldest will receive the monthly assistance.
Applicants whose family members have criminal records will also be disqualified.
The combined family income must be under ₹2.5 lakh to be eligible for the scheme, and she must not be a pensioner.
Government employees, income tax payers, pensioners, and women owning four-wheelers will not be eligible.
Under the proposed norms, applicants will have to submit a self-declaration stating they have been residents of Delhi for at least 10 years and have no criminal record.
They must also furnish Aadhaar cards, voter identity cards, and documents of family members to establish eligibility, he added.
"The Delhi Government estimates that this ambitious initiative will directly benefit lakhs of women across the capital. It is expected to increase women's economic participation, strengthen the financial stability of families and give fresh momentum to women's empowerment in society," the release had said earlier.
According to the Chief Minister, the government's objective is to provide every eligible woman with a reliable foundation of financial security, enabling her to play a stronger role in supporting her family and contributing to society, the release added
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