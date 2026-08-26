Delhi Lakshmi Yojana: 4,000 women to get sanction letters on August 26, ₹2,500 aid from September 1

The Delhi government is set to formally launch the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana on Wednesday, August 26, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta scheduled to hand over sanction letters to around 4,000 eligible women at Talkatora Stadium. The monthly financial assistance under the scheme is scheduled to start from September 1.

According to the latest government figures reported on August 25, around 9.13 lakh women had registered on the scheme's portal, while 6.52 lakh applications had been finally submitted. Registration began on August 1.

The scheme provides ₹2,500 a month to eligible women. The Delhi government has earmarked ₹5,110 crore for the scheme in the 2026-27 Budget.

Delhi Lakshmi Yojana: How to check application status Women who have applied can check their application through the official Delhi Lakshmi Yojana portal. The portal provides a “Track Application” option that allows applicants to track their application using their mobile number.

Applicants should use the official portal rather than relying on agents or unofficial websites for information about their application.

The government has also said that a facility will be made available for applicants to correct or complete missing information in their applications. Registration for the scheme remains open throughout the year. However, the last day of each month will be treated as the cut-off for applications received during that month. Once an application is approved, the applicant will be considered for benefits from the subsequent month.

Importantly, registration or submission of an application does not by itself mean that the applicant has been approved. Applications are subject to eligibility verification before sanction.

Who is eligible for Delhi Lakshmi Yojana? The official Delhi Lakshmi Yojana portal says the applicant must be a woman aged 21 to 60 years and the eldest female member of the family. Annual family income must not exceed ₹2.5 lakh. The applicant must also be a registered Delhi voter, while the applicant, her husband or either parent must have been a Delhi resident for at least 10 years. Annual household electricity consumption during the preceding 12 months must not exceed 2,400 units.

Several exclusions also apply. The applicant must not be receiving government pension or similar financial assistance and must not be an income-tax payer, GST filer, government employee or public office-holder. The official portal also says neither the applicant nor a family member should be employed by the Centre, state government, PSU, board, local body or government organisation. A household owning a four-wheeler is also excluded. Applicants with more than three children or a criminal record are not eligible.

The scheme's detailed guidelines were notified by Delhi's Department of Women and Child Development on August 11.