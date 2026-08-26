Delhi Lakshmi Yojana: 4,000 women to get sanction letters on August 26, ₹2,500 aid from September 1

The Delhi government is set to formally launch the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana on Wednesday, August 26, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta scheduled to hand over sanction letters to around 4,000 eligible women at Talkatora Stadium. The monthly financial assistance under the scheme is scheduled to start from September 1.
According to the latest government figures reported on August 25, around 9.13 lakh women had registered on the scheme's portal, while 6.52 lakh applications had been finally submitted. Registration began on August 1.
The scheme provides ₹2,500 a month to eligible women. The Delhi government has earmarked ₹5,110 crore for the scheme in the 2026-27 Budget.
Women who have applied can check their application through the official Delhi Lakshmi Yojana portal. The portal provides a “Track Application” option that allows applicants to track their application using their mobile number.
Applicants should use the official portal rather than relying on agents or unofficial websites for information about their application.
The government has also said that a facility will be made available for applicants to correct or complete missing information in their applications. Registration for the scheme remains open throughout the year. However, the last day of each month will be treated as the cut-off for applications received during that month. Once an application is approved, the applicant will be considered for benefits from the subsequent month.
Importantly, registration or submission of an application does not by itself mean that the applicant has been approved. Applications are subject to eligibility verification before sanction.
The official Delhi Lakshmi Yojana portal says the applicant must be a woman aged 21 to 60 years and the eldest female member of the family. Annual family income must not exceed ₹2.5 lakh. The applicant must also be a registered Delhi voter, while the applicant, her husband or either parent must have been a Delhi resident for at least 10 years. Annual household electricity consumption during the preceding 12 months must not exceed 2,400 units.
Several exclusions also apply. The applicant must not be receiving government pension or similar financial assistance and must not be an income-tax payer, GST filer, government employee or public office-holder. The official portal also says neither the applicant nor a family member should be employed by the Centre, state government, PSU, board, local body or government organisation. A household owning a four-wheeler is also excluded. Applicants with more than three children or a criminal record are not eligible.
The scheme's detailed guidelines were notified by Delhi's Department of Women and Child Development on August 11.
The ₹2,500 assistance will not necessarily be available entirely as unrestricted cash. Under the government's finalised mechanism, beneficiaries can receive ₹1,000 through a CBDC-linked account while ₹1,500 is placed in an FD or RD, or choose to put the entire ₹2,500 into the deposit option. The official portal also requires beneficiaries to have an active account with a participating bank in the CBDC ecosystem.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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