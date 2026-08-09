Delhi Lakshmi Yojana: Amid 5.14 lakh registrations, here's how to apply and check status — Stepwise guide

Delhi government's flagship financial aid programme for women, the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana, has received more than 5.14 lakh registrations in seven days since launch on 1 August, state Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday.
Gupta called the response “unprecedented” adding that the volume of registrations reflected a trust in the scheme. As of 8 August, 5,14,460 women registered for the scheme, and 2,18,728 applications were submitted, as per data from the Delhi CM's Office (CMO).
The Delhi Lakshmi Yojana will provide women from economically weaker sections (EWS) in the national capital with monthly financial assistance of ₹2,500 each, from this year onwards.
Beneficiaries will be allowed to choose between two options:
As per the state government, applications are being verified, with aim to release the first instalment to eligible beneficiaries this month itself, on Raksha Bandhan, 28 August (Friday). In her annual state budget for FY27 in March, Gupta said ₹5,100 crore has been allocated for the scheme.
Applicants must upload or produce the following documents with their application:
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