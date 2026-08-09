Delhi Lakshmi Yojana: Amid 5.14 lakh registrations, here's how to apply and check status — Stepwise guide

The Delhi Lakshmi Yojana has received over 5.14 lakh registrations within seven days of launch, as per CM Rekha Gupta. Here's how eligible women can apply for the financial assistance scheme and check your status… 

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated9 Aug 2026, 09:44 PM IST
The Delhi Lakshmi Yojana received over 5.14 lakh registrations since launch on 1 August, according to CM Rekha Gupta.
The Delhi Lakshmi Yojana received over 5.14 lakh registrations since launch on 1 August, according to CM Rekha Gupta. (@CMODelhi / File Photo)

Delhi government's flagship financial aid programme for women, the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana, has received more than 5.14 lakh registrations in seven days since launch on 1 August, state Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday.

Gupta called the response “unprecedented” adding that the volume of registrations reflected a trust in the scheme. As of 8 August, 5,14,460 women registered for the scheme, and 2,18,728 applications were submitted, as per data from the Delhi CM's Office (CMO).

Delhi Lakshmi Yojana: How much, date of release

The Delhi Lakshmi Yojana will provide women from economically weaker sections (EWS) in the national capital with monthly financial assistance of 2,500 each, from this year onwards.

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Beneficiaries will be allowed to choose between two options:

  • 1,000 to be made available through a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) wallet for daily expenses, and the remaining 1,500 deposited in an RD/FD, or
  • The entire 2,500 being deposited in an RD/FD.

As per the state government, applications are being verified, with aim to release the first instalment to eligible beneficiaries this month itself, on Raksha Bandhan, 28 August (Friday). In her annual state budget for FY27 in March, Gupta said 5,100 crore has been allocated for the scheme.

What is the eligibility criteria?

  • The applicant must be the eldest female member of a family between 21 and 60 years of age on the date of application.
  • The annual family income should not exceed 2,50,000 per annum.

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  • The applicant, her husband, or either of her parents must have been a resident of Delhi for at least 10 years.
  • The applicant must be a registered voter of Delhi.
  • The family's electricity consumption during the previous 12 months should not exceed 2,400 units.
  • The applicant cannot be a recipient of pension or financial assistance from the Centre or state government.
  • The applicant should not be an income-tax payee or GST filer.
  • The applicant should not be a government servant or hold any public office.
  • Neither the applicant nor any family member should be employed as a regular or contractual employee in the Centre, state government, public sector utility (PSU), state board, local body, or government organisation.

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  • Neither the applicant nor any family member should own a four-wheeler motor vehicle.
  • The applicant should not have more than three children.
  • The applicant should not have any criminal antecedents or criminal record.

What documents do you need to apply?

Applicants must upload or produce the following documents with their application:

  • Aadhaar card, Delhi voter ID card, recent photo, MP / MLA endorsement letter.
  • Any one proof of 10-year residence in Delhi: Delhi voter ID card, ration card, driving license, electricity bill, gas connection bill / receipt.
  • Any one age proof: Birth certificate, school leaving certificate, class 10 certificate, driving licence, PAN card, Aadhaar card, voter ID card.

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How to register and check status: Stepwise guide

  • Visit the official Delhi Laxmi Yojana portal here — https://dly.delhi.gov.in/Home
  • Click on apply and register on the portal.
  • Enter your Aadhaar Number, name, date of birth, and captcha to complete the process.
  • Once registered, login in and fill in your personal details and Aadhaar information.
  • Enter all required family member details, bank account details, required documents, and signed MP/MLA endorsement letter.
  • Review and submit the application.
  • You can download and save the acknowledgement receipt for future reference.
  • You can track the application progress on the portal by clicking on the ‘Track Application’ option.
  • Enter your registered mobile number, date of birth, and Captcha to sign in.
  • Once the details are verified, the latest status of the application will be displayed on the screen.

Key Takeaways
  • The Delhi Lakshmi Yojana is specifically designed to support economically weaker women.
  • The scheme aims to provide financial aid of ₹2,500 monthly, promoting women's empowerment.
  • High registration numbers indicate strong public interest and trust in government initiatives.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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