Delhi Lakshmi Yojana: Beneficiaries to get ₹2,500 per month — Check eligibility, monthly benefits and how to apply

Delhi Lakshmi Yojana: The Delhi government is set to soon launch its flagship financial aid programme for women beneficiaries in the state. Initially rolled out by the AAP-led government, the current Chief Minister Rekha Gupta-led BJP government has rebranded the scheme from Mahila Samriddhi to Delhi Lakshmi Yojana.
The scheme will be implemented by the state's Women and Child Development (WCD) department, headed by CM Gupta herself.
According to an earlier PTI report citing sources, the scheme will provide ₹2,500 monthly covering an estimated 17 lakh women from economically weaker sections (EWS) in the national capital from this year.
The initiative aims to strengthen financial independence, self-reliance and dignity of lakhs of women in the national capital, the government said in the statement.
The Delhi government, as per reports, plans to transfer the assistance directly to the beneficiaries' bank accounts via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).
The party had in its campaign promised a registration portal for the scheme. In March, Gupta announced ₹5,100 crore allocation for the scheme in her annual state budget for FY2026-27, it added.
The Delhi government plans to launch the scheme around Raksha Bandhan next month — 28 August 2026.
Notably, while allocation towards the scheme has stayed stable from the previous fiscal, implementation has been delayed. It was previously expected by June but has been pushed due to “lack of authentic data to cross check eligible beneficiaries”, as per the report.
Chairing a meeting on the matter today, Gupta assessed preparations for launch and said the government aims to ensure that only genuine beneficiaries receive the benefits, another PTI report said.
To be eligible for Delhi Lakshmi Yojana benefits:
Notably, the BJP's cash scheme is similar to those already in place in other BJP-ruled states such as ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’ in Madhya Pradesh and the ‘Ladki Bahin Yojana’ in Maharashtra.
(With inputs from Agencies)
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