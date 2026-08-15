Delhi Lakshmi Yojana: Here's how to check status of your application online — Stepwise guide

Registrations for the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana will continue until all eligible women are covered under the scheme, according to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The financial aid programme for women is the largest such scheme and was launched by the Delhi government in the ongoing monsoon session of the state assembly, PTI reported.

"Around 5.92 lakh registrations have already been done under the scheme in just 10 days of the start of the scheme. Our target is 17 lakh women, providing financial aid to women who really deserve it; we will not stop registration till we reach that figure," she said during a Motion of Thanks regarding the scheme on Monday.

Delhi Lakshmi Yojana: How much do beneficiaries get? The Delhi Lakshmi Yojana will provide women from economically weaker sections (EWS) in the national capital with monthly financial assistance of ₹2,500 each, from this year onwards. Beneficiaries will be allowed to choose between two options:

₹ 1,000 to be made available through a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) wallet for daily expenses, and the remaining ₹ 1,500 deposited in an RD/FD, or

1,000 to be made available through a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) wallet for daily expenses, and the remaining 1,500 deposited in an RD/FD, or The entire ₹ 2,500 being deposited in an RD/FD. As per the state government, applications are being verified, with aim to release the first instalment to eligible beneficiaries this month itself, on Raksha Bandhan, 28 August (Friday). In her annual state budget for FY27 in March, Gupta said ₹5,100 crore has been allocated for the scheme.

What documents do you need to apply? Applicants must upload or produce the following documents with their application:

Aadhaar card, Delhi voter ID card, recent photo, MP / MLA endorsement letter.

Any one proof of 10-year residence in Delhi: Delhi voter ID card, ration card, driving license, electricity bill, gas connection bill / receipt.

Any one age proof: Birth certificate, school leaving certificate, class 10 certificate, driving licence, PAN card, Aadhaar card, voter ID card. Here's how to register for scheme: Stepwise guide For candidates seeking to register for the scheme and track the status of their application — begin by visiting the official Delhi Laxmi Yojana portal here — https://dly.delhi.gov.in/Home

Once on the portal, click on apply and register on the portal with your Aadhaar number, name, date of birth, and captcha.

After registering, you can login in and fill in your personal details — family information and bank account details, upload the required documents, and signed MP / MLA endorsement letter.

Make sure that you check all fields for errors before submitting the application.

You can download and save the acknowledgement receipt for future reference. How to track your Delhi Lakshmi Yojana application? You can track the application progress by clicking on the ‘Track Application’ option on the portal here — https://dly.delhi.gov.in/Home

Enter your registered mobile number, date of birth, and Captcha to sign in.

Once the details are verified, the latest status of the application will be displayed on the screen. According to a statement from the chief minister's office (CMO), “The application, document verification, eligibility assessment, approval, PFMS integration, banking and payment processes were being carried out digitally. Each application undergoes a four-level scrutiny and approval process to ensure that the benefits reach eligible beneficiaries.”

How many applications, registrations are completed? As of last week, 5,14,460 women had registered under the scheme, while 2,18,728 applications were submitted, according to data shared by the chief minister's office.

Of the total registrations, 4,36,316 beneficiaries had entered their district or assembly constituency details, while 78,144 were yet to provide these details, the statement added.

Further, the North-East district recorded the highest number of registrations at 73,676, followed by North-West with 55,700 and West with 44,358, the government said.

New Delhi recorded the lowest number of registrations at 5,573, it added.