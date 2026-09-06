Delhi Lakshmi Yojana RD maturity: Check lock-in period date, recurring deposit credit amount, eligibility

 Delhi Lakshmi Yojana RD maturity: Check lock-in period date and recurring deposit credit amount for eligible women beneficiaries, aged between 21 and 60 years, credited every month through the selected banking partner. 

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated6 Sep 2026, 06:52 PM IST
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The Delhi Lakshmi Yojana aims to support up to 17 lakh beneficiaries across the national capital. Under the scheme, eligible women will receive <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,500 every month.
The Delhi Lakshmi Yojana aims to support up to 17 lakh beneficiaries across the national capital. Under the scheme, eligible women will receive ₹2,500 every month. (AI generated image for representational purposes only)

The Delhi state government has set maturity date for the recurring deposit under the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana and empowered the Council of Ministers to make changes after reviewing the scheme in two years, PTI reported.

Notably, the lock-in period till has been set for 31 July 2029, which is the year when the next Lok Sabha polls are scheduled, it added, citing the scheme document.

“The Council of Ministers will have the power to review and change the maturity period of recurring deposits under the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana after two years of its launch,” it stated.

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What is the amount under Delhi Lakshmi Yojana?

Delhi government launched the scheme on 26 August this year, with first monthly disbursements scheduled from 1 September. About 4,000 beneficiaries under the scheme received sanction letters on 26 August.

The Delhi Lakshmi Yojana aims to support up to 17 lakh beneficiaries across the national capital. Under the scheme, eligible women will receive 2,500 every month.

  • Of this, 1,500 will be credited to a recurring deposit account, while 1,000 will be transferred through a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) wallet linked to the beneficiary's bank account, it said.
  • Or beneficiaries can choose to have the entire 2,500 credited every month to a recurring deposit account through the selected banking partner.
  • The RD has lock-in period till 31 July 2029 and will earn interest at the prevailing rate, it added.
  • The CBDC wallet will have spending restrictions and cannot be used to purchase items on the scheme's negative list.
  • Items on the restricted list include alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, lottery tickets, gambling and betting, it said.

Also Read | Central Secretariat Service (CSS) Forum hopes 8th CPC improves CGEIS cover

Can beneficiaries apply without Aadhaar?

Applicants without an Aadhaar card can register under the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana by providing an Aadhaar enrolment slip, where available, along with an alternative document such as a PAN card, ration card, voter identity card, passport or driving licence.

The enrollment process is being conducted by the Women and Child Development Department, which will facilitate Aadhaar enrolment for beneficiaries who have not yet obtained the identity number through its district offices.

As per the scheme document:

  • Applicants can seek Aadhaar enrolment while completing registration under the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana.
  • In cases where Aadhaar authentication fails due to poor biometric quality or other reasons, beneficiaries can use iris or face authentication and Aadhaar-based OTP.
  • Where these methods fail, benefits may be provided against a verified physical Aadhaar letter carrying a QR code, it said.

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Who is an eligible beneficiary?

  • The applicants must be women between 21-60 years of age, who are the eldest female member of her family.
  • Only one woman per household can receive the benefit.
  • The family's annual income must not exceed 2.5 lakh.
  • The applicant, her husband or her parents must have resided in Delhi for at least 10 years.
  • The applicant must also be a registered voter in Delhi to qualify for the monthly financial assistance under the scheme.
  • Income-tax payers, GST filers and government employees are excluded from the scheme.
  • Families consuming more than 2,400 units of electricity annually are also excluded from the scheme.
  • Families owning a four-wheeler are also not eligible for the benefit, as per the eligibility criteria of scheme.

(With inputs from PTI)

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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