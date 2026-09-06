Delhi Lakshmi Yojana RD maturity: Check lock-in period date, recurring deposit credit amount, eligibility

The Delhi state government has set maturity date for the recurring deposit under the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana and empowered the Council of Ministers to make changes after reviewing the scheme in two years, PTI reported.
Notably, the lock-in period till has been set for 31 July 2029, which is the year when the next Lok Sabha polls are scheduled, it added, citing the scheme document.
“The Council of Ministers will have the power to review and change the maturity period of recurring deposits under the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana after two years of its launch,” it stated.
Delhi government launched the scheme on 26 August this year, with first monthly disbursements scheduled from 1 September. About 4,000 beneficiaries under the scheme received sanction letters on 26 August.
The Delhi Lakshmi Yojana aims to support up to 17 lakh beneficiaries across the national capital. Under the scheme, eligible women will receive ₹2,500 every month.
Applicants without an Aadhaar card can register under the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana by providing an Aadhaar enrolment slip, where available, along with an alternative document such as a PAN card, ration card, voter identity card, passport or driving licence.
The enrollment process is being conducted by the Women and Child Development Department, which will facilitate Aadhaar enrolment for beneficiaries who have not yet obtained the identity number through its district offices.
As per the scheme document:
(With inputs from PTI)
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