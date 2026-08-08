Delhi Lakshmi Yojana registration crosses 5 lakh: How to apply and which documents are needed? A step-by-step guide

The Delhi government has recently announced the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana to provide financial support to women. Under the scheme, eligible women will receive ₹2,500 every month directly in their bank accounts.
The application process for the scheme began on August 1, 2026. The portal has already recorded 4.87 lakh registrations and 1.99 lakh submitted applications by 8 p.m. on Friday, the official said. Registrations surged overnight and during the early hours of Saturday, taking the total beyond five lakh by the afternoon.
So, if you are eligible and want to apply for the scheme, you should do it at the earliest. However, before applying, check the eligibility criteria, required documents and other conditions of the scheme.
If you want to apply for this scheme, keep these documents handy:
The applicant must secure the recommendation of the MP or the MLA of her constituency to apply for the scheme.
Only one woman from each family will be eligible to receive benefits under the scheme. Also, if two women are there, the elder one is eligible to apply. For example, if one woman in your family is 40 years old and another woman is 35, only the older woman will receive the benefit under the scheme.
The government is preparing to transfer the first instalment to the bank accounts of eligible women on the occasion of Raksha Bandha
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