Delhi Lakshmi Yojana: You will not get ₹2500, until you have an MLA or MP's approval | Check rules to apply

Receiving the monthly ₹2,500 benefit under the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana is not as easy as it may seem. Filling out the online application alone will not be enough. In addition to meeting all required eligibility criteria, applicants must submit a letter of recommendation signed by their local MLA or MP. According to a Hindustan Times report, this letter of recommendation has been made mandatory as part of the application process.
Delhi has 70 MLAs—48 from the BJP and the remaining from the Aam Aadmi Party—as well as seven Members of Parliament. Any of these elected representatives must authorise your application before you can submit your application.
A new column has been added to the Delhi Laxmi Yojana application form requiring the signature of an MLA or MP. This provision has been introduced to ensure transparency in the scheme and to involve public representatives in the process.
Defending the move, Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood told Hindustan Times that MLAs from any political party can verify the documents. Similar procedures are adopted in welfare schemes across most state governments, and this entails no practical difficulties.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday launched the online registration portal for the flagship 'Delhi Lakshmi Yojana'. Under the scheme, eligible women aged 21 to 60 will receive financial assistance of ₹2,500 per month.
CM Rekha Gupta said on X that, “Today is a celebration of the honour, self-respect, and confidence of millions of sisters in Delhi. When we made this promise to you, it was not just an announcement, but a resolve for your happiness, your honour, and your better future. Today, we have the good fortune to fulfil that resolve”
"This amount will further strengthen your self-respect, give new strength to your confidence, and stand by you like a reliable support in fulfilling many small and big needs of life"
Only one woman aged between 21 and 60 from each household will be eligible under the scheme. Where more than one woman qualifies, only the eldest will receive the monthly assistance.
Applicants whose family members have criminal records will also be disqualified.
The combined family income must be under ₹2.5 lakh to be eligible for the scheme, and she must not be a pensioner.
Government employees, income taxpayers, pensioners, and women who own four-wheelers will not be eligible.
Under the proposed norms, applicants will have to submit a self-declaration stating they have been residents of Delhi for at least 10 years and have no criminal record.
They must also furnish Aadhaar cards, voter identity cards, and documents for family members to establish eligibility, he added.
"The Delhi Government estimates that this ambitious initiative will directly benefit lakhs of women across the capital. It is expected to increase women's economic participation, strengthen the financial stability of families and give fresh momentum to women's empowerment in society," the release had said earlier.
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