Delhi most credit-healthy city, followed by Pune, Kerala, and Chandigarh: Study

Delhi, Pune, Kerala, and Chandigarh have emerged as the nation's most credit-healthy cities, revealed “How India Checked Credit Score”, an insight report compiled by Paisabazaar.

National capital turned out to be India’s most credit-healthy city, with the highest proportion of credit-healthy consumers (46%) and the highest average credit score (746) among 710 cities, the report revealed.

In the second place stood Pune, which had 44 per cent of the participants with an average credit score of 744; 43% of the participants from Kerala had an average score of 745, while Chandigarh’s 43% participants had an average score of 744.

The study was based on participation in the first edition of the Credit Premier League (CPL) by Paisabazaar. It focused on finding consumers with the highest credit scores in the country and identifying the most credit-healthy city from among 710 cities. The study collated credit score data of over 4.7 million participants from 710 cities across 30 days.

Highest credit score The highest credit score recorded during the contest was 861 out of 900, a feat achieved by five standout participants from across the country — showcasing that excellent credit health can come from diverse profiles and backgrounds. The five toppers were from Bangalore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kerala, and Pune. The second-highest credit score was by an individual from Chennai with a score of 859.

Santosh Agarwal, CEO, Paisabazaar, said: “Our latest analysis around CPL highlights how deeply consumers are starting to engage with their credit health, with millions coming forward to track, understand, and improve their scores in just a short span of time. Going forward, we will continue to innovate and build experiences that make credit awareness more engaging and ensure conversations around financial health become truly mainstream.”

The study also showed that Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Lucknow were the most active cities, together accounting for nearly 1.5 million participants in the 30-day contest. The majority of the participants—over 50%—came from the millennial age group (29–44 years).

While female participation stood at 8%, nearly one-third of the women participants came from southern cities, with Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bangalore leading the way.

One of the most engaging elements of CPL was the Ghibli-style selfie feature—a playful feature that enabled consumers to generate an animated selfie featuring their credit score, which they could share on social media. The feature helped infuse fun into financial literacy and sparked widespread engagement, especially among younger consumers.