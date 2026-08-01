Delhi Municipal Corporation to consider one-time regularisation, extending DA and benefits for contractual employees

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is considering one-time regularisation of contractual employees and extending entry-pay, dearness allowance, leaves and other benefits to them, according to a PTI report.
The MCD is examining possibility of one-time regularisation of eligible contractual employees working against vacant sanctioned posts, the report added. This comes after Mayor Pravesh Wahi issued directions to civic body Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar on Friday, 31 July.
Mayor Wahi's directions cover contractual employees directly recruited by the Delhi Municipal Corporation who have worked with the civic authority for several years against sanctioned vacant Group A, B and C posts.
The eligibility will be scrutinised against recruitment rules applicable to the corresponding posts, it added.
The assessment is expected to consider whether the initial appointments of these contractual employees were conducted through a regular process and did not involve irregularity or illegality.
In May, the Punjab state government announced that it has approved the process to dismantle a decades-old contractual employment system and regularisation framework for over 65,000 workers across 51 government departments.
Further, the Punjab Adhoc, Contractual, Daily Wage, Temporary, Work Charged and Outsourced Employees' Welfare Act, 2016 has been repealed; and the Punjab State Outsourced Personnel (Transition to Contractual Engagement) Bill, 2026 and the Punjab Contractual Personnel (Absorption Against Sanctioned Vacancies) Bill, 2026 has been greenlit.
The implementation process would begin within 45 days of Cabinet approval and eligible categories would be notified in phases by the Departments of Personnel and Finance, the CMO release noted.
A PTI report added the Punjab Cabinet will consider payment of DA and dearness relief (DR) dues of state government employees (across categories) and pensioners for the period between 1 July 2021 to 31 March 2024. It further said that a sub-committee will discuss payment of arrears for employees and pensioners based on revised salary and pension benefits for the period between 1 January 2016 to 30 June 2021, it added.
(With inputs from PTI)
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