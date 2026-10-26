Delhi old-age pension survey starts: home visits begin for 4.3 lakh beneficiaries; check payout rates and key details

The Delhi government launched a door-to-door verification drive on Saturday to check whether beneficiaries receiving old-age pension are eligible for the scheme and whether they live at the registered address they provided.

The primary objective of this drive is to weed out ineligible beneficiaries of the old-age pension scheme that covers about 4.3 lakh senior citizens. The deceased, ineligible and duplicate entries will be eliminated. In this exercise, officials will visit beneficiaries' homes up to three times. Individuals not found during these three visits may face pension cancellation, subject to the applicable rules and regulations.

The survey, which started on Saturday, 24 October, aims to shortlist and identify genuine beneficiaries while removing ineligible recipients from the pension list. This initiative has been led by the Delhi government’s Social Welfare Department.

Over 4.30 lakh elderly people receive pensions The department is focused on completing the verification exercise within the next 90 days (i.e., 3 months). The survey will cover more than 4.30 lakh elderly pension beneficiaries across Delhi.

Officials will digitally record the survey data and geotag the beneficiaries' registered addresses. This is intended to verify whether the pension recipients actually reside at the locations and addresses provided by them to the department.

The core objective of the government is to ensure that pension benefits are streamlined and reach eligible elderly residents, and that individuals who are receiving payments improperly are removed from the list. This simple yet effective exercise will also help make funds available for other eligible applicants waiting to receive the benefits of the scheme.

It is vital for eligible beneficiaries who are currently residing away from their homes to pay attention, properly align their records and documents, such as PAN, Aadhaar Card, etc., and monitor official updates and communications from the authorities. Furthermore, once their turn comes, they should comply with verification requirements to avoid potential complications.

How much pension do elderly residents receive? Currently, Delhi’s old-age pension scheme provides monthly financial assistance in two different age-based categories. Beneficiaries aged between 60 and 69 years receive ₹2,000 per month, whereas those aged 70 years or more receive ₹2,500 per month.

This is an extremely critical scheme that provides important support for elderly residents, particularly those who depend on government assistance to meet everyday expenses.

With the verification drive underway, eligible pensioners must check the basic data points that they have submitted. They should ensure that their registered address details and other personal information are accurate and updated, and respond to any communication from the Social Welfare Department.

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In case of any discrepancies, they should reach out to the relevant authorities. Eligible pensioners should remain alert to verification visits and seek clarification from the department if they have concerns about their status under the scheme.