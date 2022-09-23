Delinquencies in consumer durable and personal loans dip in FY22, says report

“Though initial months of FY22 were impacted due to the spread of the Delta variant, localized nature of the lockdowns helped minimize disruptions to business activity. In addition, both the Central Government and the RBI announced a host of measures to contain the impact of the second wave on domestic economic activity. The Government focused on providing relief and credit flow to small business and other sectors that were affected by the pandemic. This resulted in more positive macroeconomic outlook across industries including financial services. As a result, FY22 witnessed tremendous growth in new loan originations across Retail, Microfinance and Commercial loans," said Sanjeev Dawar, Managing Director, CRIF High Mark.