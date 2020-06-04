Demand for rental units may go up but supply may not match up

THE WAY FORWARD

According to Mehrotra, the biggest hurdle for the rental market in India is its fractured and disorganized nature, which allows for mismanagement. “The way to ease transactions would be to organize and corporatize the market. If rental management companies and online platforms come in and regulate the market, it will make things transparent and remove the problems for both landlords and tenants by eliminating the intermediaries. It will also reduce the risk perception for landlords, as rental management firms can provide insurance against litigation, among other facilities," he said.